Locals warned not to charge fees

MOROBE police commander Augustine Wampe has warned locals not to charge fees for people using the temporary crossing at the damaged Wara Bung bridge.

Youths from Timini and Wampet on the border of Bulolo and Huon Gulf had been collecting money from travellers who had used the footbridge to get on another transport on the other side.

The Lae end of bridge was washed away by floodwaters on Sunday cutting off the Wau-Bulolo Highway. It has affected businesses especially the Hidden Valley mine, PNG Forest Products and Zenag Chicken which depended on the road in Menyamya.

The locals have also demanded K3 million from the government for the damage to the bridge.

Locals collect K1 each from passengers walking across the footbridge.

“That is lazy man’s way of earning money and police will never tolerate such activities along the public road which is under government’s jurisdiction to maintain,” Wampe said.

“If you want money, list genuine grievances in black and white and submit to the government following appropriate procedures in claiming compensation.”

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru has also warned locals to stop claiming compensation for damage cause by natural disasters.

