Location set for candidates to file nomination

INTENDING candidates for the Kandrian Gloucester Open seat in West New Britain have been advised to file their nomination at the Independence Park in Kimbe town.

Returning Officer and Election Manager Emily Kelton said they had set up the nomination booths at central locations.

He said candidates could also go to the Electoral Commission Office.

Kelton said the Electoral Commission and the election steering committee had given her the powers to run the elections which include the venues for the nominations.

He said the decision on the current location was final.

