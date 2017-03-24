Lodge perched high on top of mountain

By THEODORE BAWORO

Saturday 18th February, 2017

ON the cold Saturday morning of 18th February, most of us woke before six o’clock to catch the spectacular sunrise view in the east. From the eco-lodge, I had an opportunity to witness a magnificent golden view of the sunrise in the horizon overlooking the Ramu Valley. At the mountain ridge, I also had a chance to view the summit of Mt. Wilhelm jutting out of the crystal clear sky in the south and connecting to the Bismarck Range on the left leading down to the Ramu Valley in the eastern side. The magnificent view of Ramu in the distance also overlooks Bundi Station which comfortably sits at the edge of the Bismarck terrain, bordering Eastern Highlands on the other side of the blue mountain range.

I had a chance to meet and talk with Dr Terence Kee, a medical officer in charge of Adult Out-Patient Department at Kundiawa General Hospital who hails from Chimbu but devotes most of his time providing basic health support to the local Gende people of Bundi. He helps support Vincent Kumura’s health outreach programs which began four years ago.

The health service in this part of the region is far beyond reach what with the distance and difficult road from Madang town. Most of the locals find Kundiawa town in Chimbu closer than Madang and travel there for basic services.

Our breakfast that morning was a special one. We had a variety of brown bread and butter together with peanut butter and cereal. We downed it with warm coffee and milk to kick start the important day. Today was the launching of Snow Pass Eco-Lodge.

There were number of guests who arrived at around 10 o’clock. Among them were; Dr Harry Poka, Chief Executive Officer for Kundiawa General Hospital; Dr Zorique Olangi, Obstetrics & Genecology Registrar; Isaac Apa, Medical Control Officer; Kagl, HIV AIDS Coordinator; and Elvis Gende, a pharmacist and assistant cameraman for Piksa Pacifica. Adding on to the VIP list were two volunteer doctors from the United States: Dr Marc Richmond from California and Dr Maury Krystel from North Carolina who were part of the special guests to officially launch the Kumura Foundation as well as the Snow Pass ecotourism lodge.

Different unique cultural groups welcomed us into the main arena. Among them were, Imurei Fire Dancers of Karizogo tribe, Gasagasa dancers from Asaro, Dengwand Culture Group from Chimbu, Kongi Asaro, Kaimamiri from Yandera, Pomie of Bundi and Kobum String Band. Of course, the highlight was the Imurei Fire Dance. Painted fully in white mud, they rubbed their hands and chanted a mournful song while flames of fire burned atop their cement head dresses. I

Our head of department Theresia Kau was the keynote speaker and was the first to give her speech on behalf of the team from Divine Word University’s Tourism & Hospitality Management department. She commended lodge owner Vincent Kumura on his vision to establish the ecotourism project and the Kumura Foundation. She also thanked the international volunteer doctors from the United States for their continued support and sponsorship in supplying medical aid for the Usino-Bundi people. Kau supported Vincent’s vision to alleviate poverty in line to PNG’s Vision 2050 by building a partnership through tourism and art and to assist in training skills and awareness for the Usino-Bundi people. These projects marked the way forward for the remote and isolated Usino-Bundi people.

Kau, along with the American volunteer doctors and the CEO of the Kundiawa General Hospital then proceeded to officially launch the new Kumura Foundation. The foundation will look at sponsoring disadvantaged students in education, provide health outreach programs, develop ecotourism projects, and improve community service delivery; which were its four key pillars.

Vincent reminded the crowd of the Foundation’s motto, “Live to serve others”.

Flags of the United States and Papua New Guinea along with provincial flags of Madang and Chimbu were raised for the ceremony. The launch was an historical event that attracted a crowd of around 4,000 people. Among the crowd, were students from St. Michael’s Brahman Catholic Secondary School and ward councilors. The majority of people were from the 22 wards of the Usino-Bundi electorate.

The speeches ended after lunch and everyone moved to the ecotourism lodge, nestled precariously on the tip of a mountain crest, for the official opening. Guests were led by a singsing group from Pomie in Bundi. For those not in the know, they can be mistaken for dancers from Mendi in Southern Highlands.

The simple village lodge was officially opened and named after American medical doctor Marc Richmond who carries out voluntary health outreach programs in the area. It is now officially named, Richmond Haus.

Managing director of eco-lodge, Vincent Kumura said the lodge will help boost tourism in this remote part of Madang to help grow the local economy and provide job opportunities for local people.

The double-launching program finally ended at around two o’clock with food from a mumu for the guests and visitors. Invited guests got a chance to eat goat cooked in hot stones. For most pof us, this was a new experience as we’re used to eating pork, beef or chicken cooked in a mumu. We enjoyed our afternoon meal from the lodge cabin which overlooked nature’s wonder and beauty. After the meal, some of us had a chance to also tour around the nearby villages.

As the evening drew to a close, foggy mist engulfed our vantage point and we were lost in our own little world perched high on the mountaintop. That didn’t bother us as we sat in the cabin enjoying cups of hot coffee and told stories way into the night as the logs in the fire continued to crackle and keep us warm.

