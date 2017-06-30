Logistical issues hold back delivery of boxes to headquarters

BALLOT boxes in most polling stations in Chimbu are yet to be picked up for delivery to the headquarters in Kundiawa because of logistical issues.

Provincial election manager Rev Tom Sine told The National yesterday that voting was completed on Tuesday and the ballot boxes were supposed to be transported to Kundiawa for counting next week. However, the plane company that was contracted to provide transportation was not in the province, he said.

“The Electoral Commission has contracted Heli Solutions to provide transportation for polling officials, security personnel, ballot papers and electoral materials during polling in some of our remote locations like in Salt, Nomane, Karimui and others.

“But since Tuesday, when voting was completed, the aeroplanes are not here in Simbu to do their job,” Sine said.

“(Boxes in) those locations along the road have been transported already but the whole of Salt-Nomane-Karimui open electorate and other remote locations are still awaiting transportation into town and we are still waiting,” Sine said.

He said logistical arrangement with Heli Solutions was done by the PNG Electoral Commission in Port Moresby.

“I have made several calls and sent several text messages to Heli Solutions but nobody responded.

“The logistic arrangement is made between the Electoral Commission in Port Moresby and the firm and we don’t know what is happening.

“We need to transport those ballot boxes into Kundiawa.”

Heli Solutions told The National yesterday that two of their choppers were sent already to pick up the boxes.

Mathew Kumbamuni, who is in charge of operations in Mt Hagen, said two additional helicopter were sent to help out.

“This province is mountainous and has some very rugged terrains so it needs aeroplanes for transportation and we have also sent two of our choppers that completed their operations in Southern Highlands to Simbu so all extractions will be done.”

