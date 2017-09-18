Logistics big problem for SHP counting

LACK of logistics, especially fuel for police vehicles, has been a major setback since counting at Mendi started, says Southern Highlands provincial police commander Chief

Supt Sibron Papoto (pictured).

He said police had done their best to address law and order issues in the province although they lacked support.

He said people in the province must not be too quick to blame them for all the problems in Mendi.

“The problems at Mendi town in relation to the counting of regional ballot boxes were created by leaders themselves and their supporters.

“I am not happy with some community leaders who have branded me as incompetent and not fit to control police in the province when I have been in the province for many years and have done so much to minimise law and order issues,” he said.

He urged leaders not to blame police for the problems and work together with police to find solutions to stop the tensions that had resulted in chaos in Mendi town.

He said police in the province had nothing to do with the election-related troubles which had transpired in the province as counting was moved to Western Highlands and police there had taken over security.

“The counting of the regional boxes is totally outside of our responsibility as we have been formally told by the police hierarchy to withdraw from taking part in providing security during counting in Mt Hagen.

“If there is a special command from Assistant Commissioner of police Kaiglo Ambane, we would follow that. Otherwise leaders must stop pointing fingers at police.

“Election is just one thing. We have other areas to work on to maintain peace, and due to the cash flow problem, police are facing fuel shortage,” he said.

He said his bosses knew his whereabouts and a handful of community leaders and supporters of regional candidates were blaming police for the problems in Mendi.

