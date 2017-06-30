Logistics for remote areas vital: Official

By Wendy Magea

THE Electoral Commission must learn from this election and improve logistics and funding for polling in very remote areas, a polling official in Central says.

Casmier Banda, who is the presiding officer for a polling team in Amazon Bay, said they carried ballot boxes and walked for up to 10km to ensure people cast their votes.

“Security is important and we cannot use locals as carriers to carry the ballot boxes so had no choice but to shoulder ballot them and walk long muddy tracks up and down the mountains to reach polling sites,” he said.

He said despite walking long distances and issues with the electoral roll, polling in the border of Central and Milne Bay went peacefully after the polling team carried a short pre-election awareness.

“There were less than 200 people in the last polling site and they felt safe and were well informed before they cast their votes.

“The short pre-election awareness was necessary to ensure there were no informal votes during counting and I am very happy with my team,” Banda said.

The polling team was responsible for polling sites at Tanubada-Kebei, Mamai-Ilai, Sabiribo-Peledi and Enuoro island.

They started inland and are expected to complete polling today on Enuoro island.

