Lomu Cup on

A SEVENS tournament which commemorates one of the Pacific’s greatest rugby players kicks off today at Bava Rugby Park in Port Moresby.

The inaugural Jonah Lomu Legacy Cup rugby sevens tournament starts at 12pm and will see rugby union in the nation’s capital return to its traditional home.

Twelve Capital Rugby Union clubs and four invitational sides — Black Orchids (Bougainville), Lae Hammerheads, Madang Madgauns and Kimbe Rebels — battle it out for the champions tag.

Nadene Lomu, widow of the former All Blacks great Jonah Lomu, who the tournament is named after, arrived in the country yesterday.

She was given a traditional Motuan welcome by dancers from Hanuabada as she walked out of the arrivals gate.

Capital Rugby Union president Jacob Anga said: “Nadene will officially open the three-day tournament at noon tomorrow at the new look Bava Rugby Park.

Anga confirmed that Sports Minister Justin Tkatachenko and New Zealand High Commissioner His Excellency Tony Fautua would also be present.

The tournament is also about youth and the promise they hold for rugby and the future prospects of the sport.

The Late Jonah Lomu still holds the record as the youngest All Black ever when he debuted for New Zealand, the country of his birth, in 1994 – he was 19 years and 45 days old. He got his first taste of international rugby as a sevens player in 1994 at the Hong Kong 7s.

From there, the giant winger announced himself to the sporting world with a series of impressive performances at the 1995 World Cup in South Africa, in particular New Zealand’s 45-29 semifinal win over England where the Tongan Kiwi crossed for four tries against Will Carling’s side.

A total 16 men’s and eight women’s teams have registered to participate in the tournament. Following the official opening on Oval 1, the first game will see Harlequins take on Haka’tautaii followed by the Madgauns up against Spartans.

The first women’s game will see Harlequins take on Sisters followed by the Black Orchids women against Wanderers.

On oval 2, Kimbe Rebels play Juggernauts followed by University against Nova.

The first women’s match will see Spartans take on Southern Chiefs.

Anga urged Port Moresby residents to come out and watch an exciting sevens tournament at the redeveloped home of rugby.

He also thanked corporate sponsors for backing the event that he hoped would become a popular on the PNGRFU calendar.

The tournament ends on Sunday with the bowls, plate and cup finals.

Gate fees are K10 for grandstand and K5 for the outer stands.

Children under 12 will be admitted free. Tickets will be sold at the gate each day. Men: Pool A – Harlequins, Haka’tautaii, Madgauns, Spartans; Pool B – Black Orchids, Wanderers, Crusaders, Defence; Pool C – Rebels, Juggernauts, Nova, University; Pool D – Hammerheads, Chiefs, Brothers, Valley Hunters; Women’s: Pool A – Harlequins, Sisters, Wanderers, Black Orchids; Pool B – Spartans, Chiefs, Juggernauts, Nova; U19s: Pool A – Harlequins, Wanderers, University, Spartans; Pool B – Brothers, Crusaders, Nova, Defence.

