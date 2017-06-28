Long drought unlikely, Maiha says

A LONG drought is unlikely this year which means the effect of an El Nino is a distant possibility, according to the National Weather Service.

The chairman of the National Disaster Awareness and Preparedness Committee and director of the National Weather Service, Sam Maiha, told The National yesterday that a drought or El Nino was not going to happen this year.

Maiha said that people can pretty much forget about El Nino or dry season for this year as the country was experiencing wet season in most areas.

“With the current weather forecast, which is the wet season, a drought is not possible and an El Nino that is normally declared in instances of continued dry season will be put to rest for the rest of this year.

“For now we are concentrating on the wet season and its effects that would come by as result of heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides especially in the Highlands region and parts of Momase region.

“These are the main areas to be focused on if and when the weather office updates its weather forecast from time to time in the next few months,” Maiha said.

He said according to their forecast the country was into the spring season when rainfall would be experienced in most parts of the country.

“It is vital for people to be aware of the different hazards, for instance, now there is rainfall in parts of Morobe and Madang so they must expect floods and heavy rainfall.

“Also Western province is one of the areas where most of the rainfall is experienced year in and year out. People living there should prepare themselves if the rain is too heavy and flooding occurs but otherwise rain is part of the normal season.”

He said some places would experience long term rainfall and flooding while elsewhere there would be a short term drought.

“Port Moresby is experiencing a short term dry season and if it extends we’ll advise accordingly,”

