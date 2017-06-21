Long-serving diplomat to receive knighthood

EMINENT Papua New Guinea diplomat Charles Lepani will soon become Sir Charles when he is awarded the Order of the British Empire, as knight commander.

His award was announced in the 2017 Queen’s birthday honours list by Governor-General Bob Dadae yesterday.

He was accorded the honour for distinguished public service in the enhancement of the nation’s foreign relations and trade with Australia.

He was PNG’s longest serving high commissioner to Australia from 2005 to this year, and was dean of the diplomatic corps in Canberra.

He served as PNG’s ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Greece, Italy, and UN agencies in Geneva and Austria from 1991 to 1993.

His distinguished public and private sector career includes being director of the National Planning Office at Independence, director of the Pacific Islands Development Programme at the East-West Centre, CEO of Mineral Resource Development Company, and CEO of Orogen Minerals.

Having returned from his Australian posting, Lepani was appointed to oversee all operations of Papua New Guinea’s preparations to host the Apec Leaders Summit in 2018. Apec Authority CEO Chris Hawkins welcomed Lepani’s award, saying he had the highest level of respect in the international community and at home.

“It is a tremendous boost for Papua New Guinea’s Apec preparations to have Charles Lepani overseeing the delivery of Apec, and people throughout the Apec region congratulate him.”

