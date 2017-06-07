Long-time public servants get recognition for services

A number of casual workers who have served the PNG Institute of Public Administration (PNGIPA) for a long time have been recognised as public servants.

Among them are Maruga Gamaga who has served for 38 years and Greg Vagi, who has served for 17 years.

Gamaga from Central, started working at PNGIPA in 1979 with the maintenance section as a carpenter until he was promoted to the position of building and facilities project officer.

He said he was very happy with the new management for recognising the time and

sacrifice that he had put into his work.

“I am very thankful to the new management for the recognition it gave to the people at the grassroots level and the opportunity to complete the induction course,” Gamaga said.

Greg Vali, also from Central, said he joined the PNGIPA in 2001 as a cleaner and made his way up to become a certifying officer with the finance division.

He told The National that his loyalty, commitment, sacrifice and hard-work were rewarded.

