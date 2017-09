So close yet so far for decent drinking water.

I don’t want to mention the ‘promises’ but children, mothers, infants and men have been drinking water from the creek and river for too long.

We deserve treated, clean and piped drinking water at Mutuyuwa villages, where people have been waiting for 15 years.

If you can do it at Kerema, in Gulf, surely you can do it too where you received your mandate.

John Eric Hapa

Mutuyuwa, Kiyahakayakaya village

Like this: Like Loading...