The long wait for justice

SOMEONE has to cop the blame for allowing detainees to be kept in prison for more than nine years while awaiting their cases to be called in court.

It is unfair on the people kept in detention to be waiting for such a long time to have their cases heard. To them, it means “justice delayed is justice denied”. They are right.

It is not the first time this issue has been brought up. It came up again during investigations into the mass breakout at Buimo prison in Lae in May in which 58 people escaped.

Most of those who dashed for freedom were detainees awaiting for a trial date to be set, or for police to complete their investigations into their cases, and for the prosecution to present its file in court.

There is frustration over the jail management not attending to calls to segregate detainees with tuberculosis, dysentery, diarrhoea and air borne diseases away from those who are healthy.

These people are presumed innocent of the offence for which they remanded. The detention is not imposed as a punishment of the remandee. Sometimes accused people on remand are held in custody before and during their trial (on criminal charges) by order of a court.

The amount of time remand prisoners spend in custody can vary, depending largely on the time it takes to prepare evidence for the trial.

If the remandee is eventually convicted, the time spent in remand is likely to be deducted from the sentence.

Generally, remandees are held in special facilities which fewer restrictions compared to where convicted prisoners are kept.

An alleged offender is remanded in custody by a court if they have not applied for bail, have been refused bail, cannot meet bail or provide a surety, or are unable or unwilling to meet the conditions set out in the bail bond.

The agony of waiting for their day in court for some in PNG prisons leads to frustration.

Holding them for long periods is like sentencing them without trial.

Whatever little hope left for the remandee goes out the window when days turn into weeks, months and then to years.

And when they escape, they get slapped with another charge – escaping from lawful custody.

Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo wants the condition in prison establishments improved.

He also wants those on remand kept separate from convicts in prison.

There is chronic overcrowding at Buimo which has existed for 10 years. You do the maths for the other prison in the country.

Imagine being held in horrible conditions for years, and simply forgotten.

He is concerned that the number of those detained is likely to increase with the increasing population.

And the prisons holding capacity is very limited leading to an outbreak of diseases such as Tuberculosis, dysentery, diarrhoea and air-borne diseases.

Sadly not all inmates get to the rehabilitation stage to change as all jails are full beyond capacity. And the government is not doing anything to address the lack of space in jails.

More jails should be built or the court will look at diverting the offenders to other correctional activities to reform them.

Currently there are more than 4,000 inmates in holding facilities around the country and nearly half are remandees.

This problem has been highlighted in many discussions including a presentation by a former chief ombudsman and public prosecutor at an international gathering to discuss justice systems.

Of particular concern is the health and safety of inmates held in such conditions which would certainly raise a lot of human rights questions.

The correctional service department needs urgent help from Government through adequate annual funding for its planned programmes for expansion and improvement.

It would also help to separate low-risk inmates, remandees included, away from the major prison camps so they could serve their terms in district stations and used in community services.

The hold-up to how far and fast their case is scheduled for hearing falls on the process line involving police (investigations and prosecuting), prosecutors (who should be ensuring the cases are heard as soon as possible) and judges or magistrates (for not acting tougher on this).

The buck has always been passed from one authority to another causing the delay in hearing remandee cases. These people are also citizens of this nation and deserve to be treated fairly.

This matter needs to be addressed immediately.

