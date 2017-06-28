Look beyond tribal loyalty for greater good

Look beyond tribal allegiance for greater good!

It is common traditional practice, throughout the length and breadth of Papua New Guinea, that when decisions on election voting are made, they are considerably fabricated with due regard towards tribal allegiance and customary obligations.

That has been the case for Papua New Guinea since self-governance.

Tribal allegiance has cloaked voters’ minds to vote for better leaders but bestow power to the corrupt, the weak and the slayers of democracy. While appreciating our resilient loyalty to tribalism and customary practices, we must equally invite the understanding that our judgments, significantly, on voting day must be based on common and greater good because we are voting for a common representation.

One voice for a thousand voices.

Ikango@murukuai

Kerowagi

Like this: Like Loading...