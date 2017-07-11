Look carefully and you will understand

IN response to Mr Dafo, can you please flip through all the scriptures in the Bible and look very carefully and you will understand that there two covenant.

Galatians 2:21 says: “For I do not set aside the grace of God for if righteous comes through law than Christ died in vein.”

Galatians 2:16 – For à man is not justified by observing the law but through faith in Christ Jesus.

John 5, 16:17 – For these reason the Jews persecuted Jesus, and sought to kill him because he had done these On the Sabbath.

Romans 14, 5:6 – One person esteems one day above another, another esteems everyday alike, let each be fully convinced in his own mind.

He who observe the day observe it to the Lord and he who does not observe the day to the Lord he does not observe it, Colossians 2, 6.

Therefore let no one judge you in food or in drink, or regarding à festival or a new moon or Sabbath which a shadow of things to Come, but the substance is of Christ.

Spirit fill believer

