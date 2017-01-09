Look after coffee farms, growers told

SMALLHOLDER coffee growers in the Highlands region have been urged to look after their coffee trees during the election period.

Chris Gena, a coffee businessman in Kundiawa, Chimbu, called on coffee growers not to neglect coffee production during the election period.

Gena, the owner of Six K Coffee Limited in Chimbu, said coffee had been a major source of income for many families.

“I strongly appeal to coffee growers in Chimbu and Jiwaka to continue producing quality parchment coffee and remain firm and not be swayed by the election fever,” he said.

“Smallholder coffee farmers must not be preoccupied with the 2017 national election by abandoning their coffee plots.

“Coffee is a lucrative industry that contributes significantly to the national economy.”

He said the 2016 coffee season had seen a steady increase in the quantity of coffee parchment bought by his company.

The Six K Coffee processing plant in Kundiawa processes thousands of green beans for sale to Papua New Guinea Coffee Exports.

