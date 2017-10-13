Look to the land for riches

WORK at home on your land and sustain your capacity to develop yourself.

This also allows your family to promote your work and to encourage others to empower themselves to work the land.

In this country we have fertile land lying idle in our provinces, districts, towns and homes, but we keep seeking poverty on the streets of cities and towns.

Let us look back to where we started from and where we are today.

Today is a challenging time and a chance to decide what is the better future for us.

Mark, Port Moresby

