Look out for weather warnings: Gomoga

By NAOMI WASE

National Weather Service assistant director Jimmy Gomoga has urged the public to keep an eye out for weather warnings.

“We are now in the peak (rainy) season so they should be listening for any flood warnings or any strong winds, storms or even tropical cyclones,” Gomoga, pictured, told The National.

The Weather Service issued a strong wind warning yesterday morning which was expected to last six to 12 hours.

Gomoga said tropical cyclone zone areas, the Solomon and Coral Seas and villages along the coast from Western to Central, New Ireland and Milne Bay should be listening for warnings.

Meanwhile, Gomoga said Papua New Guinea could expect more rain.

He said the wet season actually picked up at around this time of the year.

Gomoga said during this time Weather service issue strong wind warnings and strong surges and heavy rainfall

“From our records, during this time we usually issue quite a lot of strong wind warnings and strong surges and heavy rainfall,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...