LOs turn off water

By ZACHERY PER

DISGRUNTLED landowners turned off Goroka town’s water supply yesterday over unpaid land claims amounting to more than K2.5 million.

Landowners from Matausa and Ganamukehani clans shut the main valve that allows water to flow through the mains feeding the town after a 21-day notice they had given lapsed yesterday.

Spokesman Mana Abori said a petition signed by 10 clan leaders had been presented to Eastern Highlands MPs including Lands Minister Benny Allan, however, no favourable feedback was received after the 21-day ultimatum.

He said according to the notice paper, the Goroka town water supply would be turned off if the Government failed to meet their demand by March 29.

“The notice of our intention to turn off the main water taps is related to nil land payments of Watarais portion of land (390C and 404C) valued at K2,733.012.15,” Abori said.

He said the intention to shut down the water supply after 21 days was made known in a meeting with Lands and Physical Planning Minister Allan on March 7 in Goroka.

“This natural reaction stemmed from frustration after many years of negotiations and exhausting channels of communication without any positive feedback,” Abori said.

He said they regrettably took the action perhaps considered as immature and inconsiderate but they had to get the attention of the Government.

The taps were turned off after 8am yesterday.

Abori said the land portion was used by the State for 63 years (1953-2016).

He said 85 per cent of the customary landowners were still living in the dark without electricity and were using untreated and contaminated water.

