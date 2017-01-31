Loss of sight common: Tasari

By OGIA MIAMEL in Oro Bay

An eye clinician says the most common eye problem they encountered while working with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Medical Ships in Northern was cataract or the loss of sight due to old age.

Siroga Health Centre eye clinician Leah Tasari told The National that the loss of sight was common with old people.

“There were a lot of people who had reading problems due to the cataract they could not see far so we help them by providing them with glasses.”

She said the partnership between Oro Provincial Government and the YWAM Medical Ships has helped a lot of people in remote areas in the province in receiving medical care.

“It’s a very good idea because with YWAM combining with the provincial government, they let the YWAM go into remote areas where services are limited and they deliver services at peoples’ doorsteps.

“I am happy with the provincial government for allowing YWAM in delivering services into remote areas like Manau.

“They also carry out immunisation programmes and other services but old people especially with eye problems need glasses.

“Many of them can not afford or they can not go into town to receive this service.”

YWAM delivers a lot of free services and it helps the people. They also provide dental service and a lot of dental work is done.”

Tasari said they needed more eye clinicians in the province because there were people in the remote areas of Northern who needed assistance but could not get it because of their location.

“They (YWAM) supply glasses for me to distribute to the patients with eye problem. So when I have clients who come to my clinic, at least I have something there to give to them.

“Working with YWAM, I feel and see there is a lot of love, care and patience in their work.

“They care for each other and that helps me to learn,” Tasari said.

