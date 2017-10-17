Lost gun disappoints top cop

Acting Gulf police commander Inspector Michael Pakyei is disappointed that his men at the Malalaua police station lost a firearm last week.

Pakyei said that the four officers were allegedly drunk and carelessly left the firearm in the station without locking up the station and an opportunist may have taken it.

“I have asked them to submit their report on how that firearm went missing.”

Pakyei said the firearm went missing after they had arrested some people who were allegedly conducting illegal logging activities.

“They took them to the station for questioning.

After questioning them, they got drunk, left the firearm in the station and went away to their houses without locking up the station.”

Pakyei said the next day, the officers found that they had left their station door open and the firearm was missing.

“I am very disappointed with these officers and am waiting for their report before taking further disciplinary action on them.”

