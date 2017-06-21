A lot of development taking place in NCD

OKAPA district is densely populated and having only one district.

This causes a lot of inconveniences for the services to be reaching every ward.

A lot of lies are coming from the MPs who had been elected to the parliament over the years about services that are coming into the district.

The reality is that the district is densely populated and spread out across and joining the border with the Gulf.

I hope the leaders who have been elected into the Parliament have the ears and mouth to speak out the concerns of the district.

Yorine Inove

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...