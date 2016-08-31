Low revenue due to low commodity prices

By GYNNIE KERO

ECONOMIST Paul Barker says the low Government revenue as highlighted in the 2016 supplementary budget is due to low commodity prices.

Barker, the executive director of the Institute of National Affairs, said tax concessions and parts of the economy which did not pay taxes also formed the overall downturn in economic activity. It could also have been partly caused by the shortfall in forex in recent months.

Parliament last Thursday approved adjustments to the K2.1 billion deficit national budget passed last November to address the K1.9 billion shortfall in revenue primarily caused by low commodity prices.

He told The National from England yesterday that: “We’d been saying they (Government) needed the supplementary budget to make up the shortfall in revenue and address the backlog of over-expenditure from last year, the unsustainable growth in the budget deficit, and the associated cost of debt and debt servicing.”

He said there were some better signs now, with improved gold prices, the resumption of mining operations at Ok Tedi, and a good coffee season (better coffee and sound cocoa prices).

Related