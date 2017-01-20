Low standard of bio-security in poultry a concern

By GYNNIE KERO

LOW standard of bio-security for farmers remains a key issue which the country is yet to address in the poultry industry.

Poultry Industry Association secretary and treasurer Dr Keith Galgal said the poultry industry contributed around K900 million to the domestic economy of Papua New Guinea every year.

Responding to a series of questions by The National yesterday, Galgal said:

“The poultry industry is the largest livestock industry in PNG.

“It contributes K900 million to the country’s economy every year.

“Poultry raising is low cost and fastest growing small medium enterprise sub sector which contributes more than 50 per cent of the total revenue.

“This is attributed to our disease-free status. So farmers don’t have to buy drugs and medications to control diseases in their flocks.

“However, the industry’s foremost challenge is low standard of bio security for the farmers.

“If there is an incursion and outbreak of an exotic disease and/or pest, the whole industry will be wiped out.

“It will be catastrophic especially in Morobe where large integrated commercial producers are based.

“The challenge now is for the government to strengthen the existing bio security systems and protocols.

“The government has taken the first step to announce in the National Gazette for all importers of poultry products to first meet New Zealand’s bio security standards.

“But the processes and mechanism to implement this policy is yet to be seen in operation.”

