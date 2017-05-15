LPV system influences candidates to work together

THE Limited Preferential Voting (LPV) system has influenced three candidates contesting the Moresby North-East electorate to get together to contest the general election.

They are former Air Niugini Union president Paul Balamus, former 6-Mile police station commander Brian Kombe and lawyer John Robin Bria.

The three has urged their supporters to work together using the LPV system.

Bria urged the supporters and the other 50 candidates contesting the seat to leave their differences aside and work together as they would be given three choices to elect their representatives.

Supporting the three candidates at a rally on Saturday was lawyer Alois Jerewai, who would contest the East Sepik regional seat left vacant by Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

Jerewai said the election under LPV was a friendly one and urged supporters and candidates to work together.

“Candidates and supporters must work together so you can share your three choices of votes among yourself,” he said. He supporters that votes two and three were of the same value during the elimination process so they should work together.

