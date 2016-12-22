Lua’iufi joins BSP board

THE Bank of South Pacific has appointed Dr Faamausili Lua’iufi to the bank’s board.

Chairman Sir Kostas Constantinou, in a market release, welcomed Dr Lua’iufi’s appointment, saying her appointment and board experience reflects BSP’s market position as the leading bank in the South Pacific.

Sir Kostas said he was confident she would contribute positively to the board’s performance especially in her areas of expertise in governance and human resources.

Lua’iufi, who resides in Samoa, holds a Doctorate in Philosophy, a Master of Science (Management Sciences), a Bachelor of Arts, Social and Political Science and Diplomas in Training and Management.

She is a strategic planning adviser for Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Australia) based in Samoa.

Lua’iufi had extensive board experience and is a member of the Council of the National University of Samoa Executive Committee and had actively participated in many public sector councils and policy committees in Samoa.

She had also undertaken consulting work over many years in Samoa, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Niue, Tonga, Tuvalu and Papua New Guinea. The Bank of PNG had consented to her appointment as a director of Bank of South Pacific.

