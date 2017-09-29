Lufa gets first DDA in 15yrs

Member for Lufa in Eastern Highlands, Moriape Vereda Kavori has recently announced members of the district development authority board which was established for the first time after 15 years.

The board comprises of Kavori as chairman, Yagaria LLG resident Yagaria John Fonoma, Unavi LLG president Famu Dick, Nama Hamanito and Stanley Akuri.

Mt Michael LLG has no representative on the board due to a failed election there.

Kavori welcomed the new board and urged them to discuss issues at meetings with a heart to serve the people of Lufa.

He added that quality leadership has been missing in the district and urged all district officials to work with him as a team.

“The lack of physical evidence of development in the district speaks volumes of the quality of leadership.

“All district officials entrusted to serve the people must share the blame.

“We must now provide a new pathway of leadership, which is based on the holy Bible and serve our people with honesty, integrity and ensure transparency in all our operations,” he said.

