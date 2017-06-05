Lunen taps into economy

By TREVOR WAHUNE

HUMBLE Clancey Lunen from Simbumie village in the Yangoru district of East Sepik has lived most of her life in urban centres.

The mother of four children is involved in the informal sector to support her family.

Although her husband is a public servant, she wants to contribute to the family’s welfare in any small way she can.

Clancey had been running her small market outside her home at Gerehu Stage One since 2007. Her customers are mostly neighbours.

She starts her day during the week by cooking food to sell at the Philip Avavure Primary School market at Gerehu Stage Three between 9am and 1pm. The rest of the day, she spends at her market, where she sells flex cards, biscuits, noodles and cigarettes.

She spends much of her earnings on her children’s lunch money and bus fares.

Her husband started studies at the University of PNG last year.

“It has been very challenging for me since my husband went back to school but the burden will soon be lessened when he completes his studies and is back at work,” Clancey said.

“(But) you cannot sit back and expect miracles to happen, or expect to live on your partner’s (income) for the rest of your life if you are unemployed.

“Each individual should know where and how to tap in, to contribute to the household’s survival.”

Her eldest son joined the army in 2013. Her second son is into his second year of study at UPNG. The third son is in Grade 10 at the Jubilee Catholic Secondary School. The youngest (daughter) is in Grade Nine at the Lwanga Secondary School.

Clancey advises women in the same situation as her to look for ways to support themselves and their families. And if they start to find a way to earn some income, they need to be smart on how they manage their finance.

She “uses money to make money” which had assisted her over many years.

She encourages women to try it out too because it has worked for her.

