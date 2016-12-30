Lupari calls Chung election bogus

DAVID Chung’s controversial election as president of the Papua New Guinea Football Association has been criticised by former National Soccer League chairman Isaac Lupari.

The chief secretary of the Government yesterday expressed his concern over the manner in which Chung orchestrated his re-elction.

He described the apparent lack of quorum at the PNGFA Congress in Kimbe as “a football coup” and a set of events that should be condemned at the highest level.

“PNG’s constitution and PNGFA rules must be respected and uphold. It is sad this is not the case. PNGFA does not belong to a select group of people. They don’t own PNGFA,” Lupari said.

“I saw it during my reign as chairman of National Soccer League that was why I decided not to continue as chairman of NSL. The election of David Chung is a coup.

“It is undemocratic and done without respect of the national constitution and rules of PNGFA.

“Chung and his executive should reconvene a proper annual general meeting and involve all associations otherwise they should resign.

“I call on the Sports Minister to intervene immediately to protect soccer and investments made by the Government,” he said.

The government has invested massively in soccer the last four or three years and it must be protected at all cost.”

President of suspended association Hekari John Kapi Natto asked how the PNGFA could breach its own rules.

“As far as I am concerned, there was no quorum at the meeting to pass all the resolution and elect the president,” Kapi Natto said.

