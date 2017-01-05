Lupari calls for unity

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says the civil service continues to be a major hindrance to the implementation and delivery of Government’s policies and programmes.

Giving a preview of 2017, he said the key challenge was not so much economic issues but the “ability of our public service”.

“It is important that every public servant in the country reflects on our performance in 2016, start 2017 with a change in attitude, and takes greater ownership,” he said.

“Change in attitude was evident in 2016.

“We must build on these improvements in 2017.

“We owe it to our people and children.

“It is incumbent on all public servants to work together as Team PNG.”

He also said the Government would continue investments in health, education, infrastructure, law and order and the empowerment of the people through the district and provincial funds in 2017.

“Government’s investments in these priority areas have paid dividends. We are now seeing unprecedented changes everywhere,” he said.

“There is improvement in the delivery of health care, an additional one million children are attending schools, decline in law and order problems, increase in SME activities, rehabilitation of transport and socio-economic infrastructure, and service delivery in the districts which had been absent for many years.

“These positive outcomes are a result of political stability, more consistency in funding over the past four-and-a-half years.”

Like this: Like Loading...