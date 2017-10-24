Lupari challenges authority to ensure tuna processed locally

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari has challenged the National Fisheries Authority to take reformative measures to ensure that tuna is processed in the country.

Lupari made the comment in Port Moresby on Friday after receiving a dividend payment of K60 million on behalf of the Government from the NFA.

He said the fisheries sector had the largest amount of tuna stock in the Pacific region.

“I am now challenging NFA to take reformative measures in the industry and make it become a reality. We must have all our fish processed in the country,” he said.

“There should be 100 per cent processing here. At the moment, foreign companies are taking our raw fish and processing it in other countries then selling it back to us.”

Lupari said PNG was losing foreign currency earnings, jobs and income opportunities.

“We are in fact exporting Gross Domestic Product and jobs to other countries. It’s time we stop this and get foreign investors to invest in the country,” he said.

“That is the Government’s focus so let us work together to review our policies and laws to drive these changes for the betterment of our country and our future.”

