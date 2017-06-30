Lupari explains role

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari said yesterday that the role of the Steering Committee in the general election is to help ensure a smooth process.

He said the committee, which he chairs, has worked closely with the Electoral Commission in an open and transparent manner to achieve this.

“We do not operate behind the scenes as suggested by some candidates,” he said in a press statement in response to “public comments and innuendos” from certain quarters.

“We are not involved in the day-to-day running of the elections.

“Election operations rest with (commission chairman) Patilias Gamato and his team.

“That is their independent and constitutional role.

“The suggestion that I am using my position to manipulate the elections is utter nonsense and self-serving.”

Lupari said the committee was set up and utilised by past governments to provide advice to the commission on the smooth running of the elections.

“The committee liaises with the Electoral Commission and brings to the attention of the Government issues they face so these can be dealt with in an expedited manner,” he said.

“These are mainly funding and administrative issues.

“Elections are long, ongoing process and issues come up, which the Government has to deal with when called on by the commission.”

