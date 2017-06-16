Lupari hails opening of new gas office

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says the setting up of a permanent office of the gas projects coordination Office will ensure a better coordination of agencies involved in gas projects.

Lupari attended the opening of its new K3 million office at Pacific Place in Port Moresby.

The office space is owned by the Mineral Resources Development Company.

“The gas office has had a nomadic life moving from place to place. But given the important functions they play, I’m grateful to Kumul Petroleum and the team for understanding the important function of this office and giving them a hand in making sure that they are stationed,” Lupari said.

“It’s well documented that the industry plays a very important role in terms of contributing to GDP, including (providing) employment opportunities.

“After our experience in dealing with the PNG LNG project, gas coordination became an issue for the Government. As a result, the Government saw fit to establish the gas office.

“They will be able to coordinate the policy development and the development of many projects that are in the pipeline.”

“The big one of course is the one led by Total (Papua LNG). I feel comfortable on behalf of the Government that there will be a better coordination, a focal point for coordinating all the Government agencies that will be involved in the policy and development of these projects.”

