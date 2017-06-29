Lupari: I’ve done my bit, now it’s Gamato’s turn

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari, pictured, says he has done his job in releasing funds for the 2017 general election and it is now the electoral commissioner’s responsibility to deliver the election.

“There’s enough money and we’ve done our part in giving support to the electoral commissioner,” he said yesterday in response to remarks by Moresby North-West candidate Sir Mekere Morauta.

“At the end of the day, he is the right person to give information on the election-related matters.

“We have given him all the support and it’s now over to him to run it because we have other things to do to get the country moving.”

Sir Mekere had questioned why Lupari was silent about the issues of funding for poll workers which led to Tuesday’s deferment.

He said Lupari had announced last year that all payments would go through a centralised system and would be made a week in advance.

Asked about National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop’s move to declare a public holiday to enable voters to cast their ballot, Lupari said he had no comments on the matter.

Meanwhile, Department of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali said public servants would be allowed time off again tomorrow to exercise their constitutional right.

