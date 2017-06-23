Lupari: K400mil for election

FUNDING the general election is not an issue, says Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari.

Lupari said that the government had provided K400 million to cater for it.

“K121 million has been allocated for the elections security operations and K279m has been allocated for the Electoral Commission,” he said.

Lupari said that funding was provided weekly.

“In the 2012 elections, we spent K800 million and we still have an outstanding K100 million to pay, so in these elections we have introduced a new system that will ensure that there is money in the system,” Lupari said. “Money is been released weekly straight into service providers’ accounts so that we have no outstanding amounts.”

Lupari said that the new system would hold people accountable.

