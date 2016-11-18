Lupari leads by example

IT is time for the Government to introduce performance-based targets and impose these on heads of departments and agencies.

These departmental heads and chief executive officers must implement and achieve the Government’s objectives.

Their performance must be reviewed annually. If they do not deliver than they should be told to exit.

This should be built into their contracts so that there is no legal backlash, which is costing the people of this country millions and a total waste of funds.

I commend Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari for his initiatives to make the public service bureaucracy more efficient and accountable to the people that it serves.

Lupari has the interest and welfare of the people at heart and other department heads and CEOs should follow his example.

Jeka, via email

Like this: Like Loading...