Lupari renews calls for PNGFA re-election

FORMER National Soccer League chairman Isaac Lupari, pictured, has repeated his call on the Papua New Guinea Football Association to act swiftly to reconvene their annual general meeting to elect a president.

He said the re-election of David Chung last December was flawed as it was in breach of PNGFA’s own rules and statutes.

Lupari stressed that PNGFA should not ignore this fact and sweep it under the carpet.

He said that the integrity of the country and soccer had been tarnished by the election of Chung and if the national body wanted the respect and support of the Government, the corporate sector and the public, the member associations deserved the chance to chose the president of their choice following PNGFA rules. Lupari said the PNGFA belonged to the people of this country through the 18 mandated presidents of respective local associations.

The former chairman said that if nothing was done by PNGFA to restore its integrity, he would write to the Minister for Sports to intervene.

Lupari said PNGFA needed to sort the matter before the National Soccer League or local competitions could start.

Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko had also questioned the election of Chung previously.

After consultation and evidence provided, Tkatchenko said the manner in which the election was conducted was highly questionable.

“It clearly shows that some individuals are desperate to be in office at all costs, and that is not good enough. Football is about everyone, and not about individuals,” Tkatchenko said.

