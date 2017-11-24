Lupari’s concern supported

I SUPPORT Chief Secretary’s Isaac Lupari’s concern that religious education is a must for the education sector to embrace.

This is for the betterment of our beautiful but corrupt country.

The country is getting upside down.

Wrong is right and right is wrong.

Good people turn bad and bad people dominate with their weak morals and unrighteousness.

God is needed in every sector of the Government in such a chaotic time for our country as now.

When we involved God in everything we do, there is honesty, there is justice.

The government should value this call and make it a priority for the next generation.

Take the nation forward with God’s righteousness and guidance.

Joshua Peter Raphael

Kundiawa

