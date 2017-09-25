Lutheran church holds women’s convention

PAPUA New Guinea will preach and fulfil the gospel of salvation, says Lutheran Renewal Church Bishop Wilson Mark.

Mark opened the church’s national women’s convention at Kimil in Jiwaka yesterday.

Mark said a line from the national anthem “All arise all you sons of this land” stated clearly that every citizen had Jesus Christ in him or her to deliver the gospel of salvation to the world.

“Jesus is the Lord of Lords. He rules and reigns in this land. We will receive the power of the Holy Spirit who will give us the voice this country needs to preach the gospel,” Mark said.

The convention will end on Friday.

Women from the Highlands, Morobe, Madang, Buka and National Capital District are attending the convention.

