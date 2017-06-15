Lutheran Church hosts first volunteers’ training course

THE Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG (ELCPNG) hosted its CBR Volunteers certificate introductory course in Lae, Morobe.

The two-week training which ended last Friday was the first of its kind in the church apart from other church orientated trainings.

Participants came from all around Papua New Guinea including Emmanuel, Chimbu, New Guinea Islands, Madang, Kote, Jabem, Mumeng and Boana District.

The church after its reformation in 1517, introduced this initiative but due to a lack of active participation and capacity building, the disability programme has been neglected.

Speaking during the official opening of the training, ELCPNG National Disability Coordinator, Dalina Bakine, said there were

special people out who were neglected because of their impairments.

“God has created everyone in his likeness and given the dominion power to boost their living. The impairment caused is another thing which has to be addressed because they have the abilities.

“The outcome of this training will show motivation skills and to do cross-cutting measures in terms of referrals. That’s the way forward.”

The facilitators came from

the Callan Services Network in Papua New Guinea. A number of them flew in from Wewak and Goroka to join their Lae-based colleagues.

The trainers themselves imparted their knowledge and skills in doing sign language, hearing tests, sight tests, physiotherapy to equipped the 25 trainees who sat for this introductory course.

