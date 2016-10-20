Lutheran Church Sunday school teachers complete two-week course complete training

FORTY Sunday school teachers have been awarded certificates after attending a two-week course at the Busu Parish Lutheran church in Lae on Sunday.

The course was run by Reverend Gembube Wongege of the church’s evangelism department.

The participants were from the Wampar, Lae and Lae City circuits, mostly women and girls. The graduation was celebrated with a Holy Communion. Wongege encouraged the participants to seek wisdom from God and always to rely on the Word of God to develop the children spirituality to receive God’s grace.

Wongege shared the Word of God from 2 Timothy 3:14 to 4:5.

He said the Scripture (Bible) was supreme and the truth came from knowing the word of God.

He said the Sunday school programme was very important because it was where children were taught God’s word at an early age.

Wongege said problems in society including indiscipline, social injustice, drug abuse, school fights and crimes happened because children were not taught about the word of God at an early age.

“If the church has to grow, the Sunday school programmes must be seen as important on the church’s agenda,” Wongege said.

