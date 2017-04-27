Lutheran conference sees 33 youths baptised

A TOTAL of 33 young people were baptised while many others gave their lives to the Lord during a one-week youth conference held in Jiwaka by the Lutheran Renewal Church of Papua New Guinea.

About 2000 youths from the Lutheran Renewal Church of PNG in the Highlands have attended the conference held at Koskala in Jiwaka from April 16 to 23.

This was the church’s eighth Jiwaka and first Highlands regional youth conference which coincided with the official opening of the new Bethel Church at Koskala.

The conference, themed “A year of the Lord’s favour” was officially opened by the national president of the Lutheran Reform Church Yakam Titi.

Also present were Mathew Kombul, pastor of the Koskala Bethel Lutheran Reform Church, youth president of Jiwaka district Siwi Kaigelo, John Onimga and other men of God.

Highlands’ prayer coordinator and youth preacher John Mark was the guest speaker.

The baptism of 33 youths and many more giving their lives to Jesus was described as an answer by the church leaders. Kombul said that the conference was to equip the young people to see changes in God.

He is worried that many young people could destroy their lives during the national election.

Onimga said the young people are very important in these last days.

“With God’s power we will see them changing their lives and start a new beginning,” Onimga said.

“We need to equip them with the Word of God so that they can help in extending his gospel.”

He described the conference as the first of its kind which moulded and shaped the young people.

He said the conference would shape the youths to behave well to become god-fearing citizens.

