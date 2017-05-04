Lutheran district youth leaders meet

SEVENTEEN district youth leaders from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG met in Kundiawa, Chimbu, to discuss skills to equip themselves in delivering the word of God to the nation.

Rev Apa Ali Dilu, when officially opening the meeting, said it was the first such event where young leaders from all around the country gathered to discuss issues affecting youths.

“We see that youths all over the country are the main subjects of social issues that are happening all around the country and the only solution is by spreading the word of God to them,” he said.

Dilu said as leaders they needed to equip themselves with proper skills before reaching out to youths.

Mathias Troager, a German volunteer who has served in Papua New Guinea for more than 10 years as a youth adviser, said some of the hiccups faced by these leaders were only administrative matters.

Troager also taught the leaders on basic accounting and secretarial work.

The one-week meeting highlighted some of the work that had already been done within the church youth division in upholding and strengthening the church by spreading the gospel in the ministry for youths all over Papua New Guinea.

It also discussed the national youth conference which Chimbu will host in December this year.

The meeting also appointed Martin Robert, from Goroka, Eastern Highlands, as the new national youth director.

