Lutheran Health Service must step in

This letter aims to notify the Lutheran Health Services, and reveal to the public the little monkey games played by a few to the detriment of the multitudes.

Etep Rural Hospital is strategically located about 11km inland of Wasu station to cater for the rural population of Kabwum, Tewai Siassi, and Rai Coast electorates in Madang and Morobe with a population of more than 300,000.

In 2015, Kabwum District Administration allocated K60,000 for the refurbishment of the old, worn, and torn power reticulation system of the hospital.

Half of these monies were used to buy materials and the other half disappeared within the hospital management and the job is incomplete to this day.

At the moment the hospital is trying to erect an x-ray building to house the soon to arrive x-ray machine which is a big bonus for the people.

But that equipment would need steady and uninterrupted power which is not possible with the aging cables from the missionary days.

Due to the inaction of the Lutheran Health Services to investigate this long overdue issue I urge the Office of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG Head Bishop at Ampo to send respective entities to examine the books of Etep Rural Hospital as this is probably the tip of the ice berg considering the many allegations hanging in the air.

On the same token the hospital board did not hold a single meeting whole of last year leaving one to wonder who is calling the shots!

Kapi Lok

Kabwum

