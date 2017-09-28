Lutheran pastors attend conference in Kimbe

Five hundred Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea (ELCPNG) pastors are undergoing a weeklong conference at the Kimbe Secondary School in West New Britain.

The majority paid their own transport costs to and from Kimbe to attend the conference.

The conference started last Friday and will end tomorrow with an aim of bringing all pastors together to talk about the ministry in each of their areas.

The last such conference was in 2015 at the Markham Valley Secondary School.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG Evangelism department secretary Rev Elyamas Bakung said other issues on the agenda included the 500th anniversary of Reformation and liberation from all forms of oppression.

Bakung said the 500th anniversary of Reformation next month should be an occasion to enjoy.

“We should learn from anything that is contributing to the oppression of the basic human freedom of existence,” he said.

Bakung urged Lutherans throughout the country to join in celebrating the Reformation.

Tomorrow the New Guinea Islands District of Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG will formally hand over the reins to Jiwaka District to host the 12th pastors’ conference in 2019.

After this 11th meeting, Niugini Island District in Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG will make a handover ceremony to leave the responsibility to Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea Jiwaka District to host

the 12th Pastors Conference in 2019.

