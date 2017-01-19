Lutheran teachers undergo training

TEACHERS from the Evangelical Lutheran Church institutions for women have undergone two weeks of training regarding a new curriculum.

Teachers who attended were from Stang, Sattelberg, the Gatop girls training schools in Morobe, the Baitabag Lutheran Girls School in Madang, and lecturers from Martin Luther, Logaweng, Ogelbeng Lutheran highlands’ Seminaries and Amron Evangelism School.

Pastor Panpan Gesa facilitated the training focusing on teaching methods, basic skills, advanced learning and understanding of female students in church institutions at the Baitabag Lutheran Girls’ Training school in Madang.

The institutions train Grade Six, Eight and 10 female drop outs about God’s word, the church doctrine and development skills over two years.

Most students work at their churches and circuits after completing their studies.

Gesa said students would go back to their communities and congregations by applying what they had learnt.

“The impact of the implementation of new curriculum will be seen in congregations.”

The National church female workers coordinator Luluan Kai said the training would help teachers in delivering their lessons.

