Lutheran youths attend conference

YOUTHS from 14 circuits within the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea Yabem district congregated at Bubia, outside Lae, for a week-long conference that ended last Sunday.

More than 1000 young people gathered for the 41st conference hosted by Lae City Circuit.

The theme of the conference was Sharing the faith, building the church. The next annual conference will be hosted by Wampar circuit.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru, when visiting the participants, encouraged them to be like a town on the hill to shine their light according to the theme of the conference.

“You shine your light in the good works you do so that others will praise God for what you do.”

Naru said Lutherans had been sharing the faith for the last 130 years and evangelisation has gone over the length and breadth of this nation, starting from Simbang in Morobe to Pangia in Southern Highlands.

Naru told the participants that sharing their faith was not to excite their family members or the community they lived in but to show that all strength, honour and glory belonged to the Almighty.

Rev Baafekec Bamiringnuc said there was a lot of interest from young people to attend the conference but because of a few requirements, only a certain number of people attended.

“I observed that there is a need to change the term conference,” he said.

“If we say conference, we cannot have everyone. It has requirements and allows only a certain number of people to attend,” Bamiringnuc said.

He said they may take up the matter to other levels of church meetings for further discussion to change the name to youth rally or youth camp.

If that change happens then they can be able to cater for the influx of youths who were very interested to attend.

Bamiringnuc said youths were the manpower and leaders for the church and the country.

