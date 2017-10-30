Lutherans celebrate 500 years anniversary of reformation

By MOYA IOWA

Hundreds of devout Lutherans flocked to Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby to celebrate 500 years of church’s Reformation after its breakaway from the Catholic Church.

Yesterday’s celebrations were the culmination of three days of celebrations which started on Friday.

Celebrations included the display of Luther’s Rose, procession of the Bible, sporting events, singing and dancing.

The theme for the celebration was ‘Liberated by God’s Grace’.

Outgoing president of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG Papua District, Rev Qogi Zonggoreng, said the reformation started by German monk Martin Luther 500 years ago continued to this day.

Luther taught that salvation, and consequently eternal life, were not earned by good deeds but were received only as a free gift of God’s grace through the believer’s faith in Jesus Christ as the redeemer from sin

Luther, a German professor of theology and priest, rejected several teachings and practices of the Roman Catholic Church.

In trying to correct what he saw as flaws in the Catholic Church, Luther published his 95 propositions or Theses against the Catholic Church, and launched the Protestant Reformation.

Zonggoreng said that those who called themselves Christians were the evidence of this reformation that took place 500 years ago.

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae told the congregation that to be truly free was to worship God in truth and to be a servant of others.

He urged all Lutherans to be thankful and to look to the life of Jesus Christ as inspiration.

Sir Bob urged told Lutherans to rise up and leave behind bad habits, and to be part of a church always in reformation.

Like this: Like Loading...