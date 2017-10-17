Lutherans give China Town clean look

By PISAI GUMAR

CALVARY Lutheran Church members in Lae have taken it upon themselves to clean up the notorious China Town area.

Women and youth members were engaged in a one-week clean-up of this once-thriving and famous landmark of Lae.

It’s all part of the Lutheran Church’s 500th anniversary of reformation later this month.

The grand celebration involving the 12 Lae parishes will be on Oct 31 at Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium with the theme: “We are liberated by the Grace of God.”

Calvary Lutheran Church pastor Rev Ba’afekec Bamiringnuc said the clean-up was also part of the Lae beautification programme promoted by Lae MP John Rosso.

“Involving women and youths in such community relationship activities, apart from spiritual ministries, encourages amicable understanding to instill trust and respect to each other,” he said.

Women and youth of the church will now clean up China Town every month as part of their community programme.

Rosso encouraged Lae residents to embark on a citywide clean-up to help restore Lae’s “garden city” image.

“Restoring the lost pride of Lae begins with individual family homes and communities,” he said.

