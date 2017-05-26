Lying puts CJ’s aide in court

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE former personal assistant of the Chief Justice has been charged for using the office of the Deputy Chief Justice to hire a vehicle for 30 days in Port Moresby, National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Director Chief Superintendent Mathew Damaru said yesterday.

Rachael Tony, 26, from Hula village, Central, was charged with one count of obtaining goods under false presence for falsely hiring the vehicle without the knowledge of her superiors.

She is now been detained at the Boroko police cells.

She will appear next week before the Waigani District Court for mention.

Damaru said that Tony allegedly told hire car company Island Mobile Hire that the vehicle was for the use of the Deputy Chief Justice. However, after 30 days she did not return the vehicle.

The hire car firm then enquired about the car and found it at her house at Badili. An invoice of K25,844.50 for the hire of the vehicle was referred to the National Judicial Staff Services for payment but the office of the Deputy Chief Justice denied requesting for the car.

