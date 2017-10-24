Machine to produce clean water for city fish market

THE Pacific International launched a new sea water desalination equipment on Friday at the Koki Fish Market.

Manager Lucas Kawage said the MYZ E-40H sea water desalination was imported from Japan to provide clean water for the people.

Kawage said Papua New Guinea had maritime provinces and the desalination facility would help the people have access to clean water.

“The desalination device is easy to carry and easy to use. It produces 40 litres per hour — that’s over 10.5 gallons,” he said.

Kawage said it would also provide clean water for drinking.

People from Moresby-South were at the Koki fish market to witness the sea water desalination equipment at work.

